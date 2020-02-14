DJ Merqury Quaye Rocks Osu Tonight

DJ Merqury Quaye

Compu Ghana in collaboration with LG Xboom will tonight host a street jam dubbed “Merqury Quaye Live in Concert” at the forecourt of Compu Ghana, Osu Oxford Street in Accra, to entertain Valentine’s Day lovers.

The much hyped free street jam will see DJ Merqury Quaye, the headline act mix a great selection of music to entertain fans.

The event which is expected to attract thousands of music lovers from all walks of life will feature some of the country’s finest disc jockeys (DJs) as well as some hiplife, highlife, afro pop and dancehall artistes.

“Merqury Quaye Live in Concert” will mark a direct follow-up to the DJ’s widely acclaimed performance at Saminifest at Dansoman High Street, Accra, which was entirely met with overwhelmingly positive reception from music fans.

According to Rita Serwaa Safoa, Marketing Head at Compu Ghana, Merqury Quaye Live will offer the opportunity to the electronics wholesaler and retailer to give its fans a treat and to bring LG’s highly acclaimed Xboom high-fi entertainment system closer to them.

“Merqury Quaye’s energy is synonymous to the power of the LG Xboom and that informed our decision to partner with him for this amazing show,” she said.

She hinted that the event will also give patrons and customers the opportunity to interact on a personal level, project the power of LG and promote Compu Ghana as a certified partner of LG. “It’s our greatest pleasure to spread love to our customers,” she added.

At the event, Compu Ghana will reward some of its customers and music fans with a lot of giveaways including microwaves, home theatres, television sets, Compu Ghana branded t-shirts and caps.

Attractions on the night include XBoom dance contests, product giveaways and the champagne moment.