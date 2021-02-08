DJ Moller Drops ‘2020 Hit List’

DJ Moller

POPULAR Ghanaian Disc Jockey (DJ), DJ Moller, has released a hot mix tape dubbed 2020 Hit List for the entertainment of music lovers.

Known in real life as Jayma Cudjoe, DJ Moller released the 2020 Hit List, a compilation of hot hits ranging from afrobeats, hip hop, drill, dancehall among others, all from 2020 as his new year present to his adorable fans.

DJ Moller, endowed with sense of realism to music, puts in his very best for listeners to have a feel of the danceable and rhythmic tunes from great acts.

His ability to mesmerise fans has made him a sought for “head-for-business” as he splits the mix tapes in volumes one, two and three, with each volume creating a stir of jam and thrills for the listener.

According to DJ Moller, music lovers in quest for the 2020 Hit List could download on Media Fire, audiomack, soundcloud, among other portals.

The affable DJ wished all fans good health “as we all go through the tussle and bustle of combating the deadly coronavirus”, and advised all to strictly adhere to safety protocols in order to contain the virus.

“We hope to hear cases of coronavirus are no more on the ascendency, and in this manner we could bounce back to the nightclubs and other entertaining hubs the virus has placed a toll on,” he underscored.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio