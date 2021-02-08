COVID-19 Protocols For Hospitality Industry

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

As part of its efforts to enforce COVID-19 protocols, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, will soon embark on a mass enforcement exercise of the COVID-19 safety protocols in hospitality facilities and tourist sites throughout the country.

According a statement issued by the authority, the enforcement exercise of the COVID-19 protocols is geared towards containing the spread of the virus and ensuring the safety of the places and clients.

The GTA therefore, urged all operators of facilities across the country to ensure compliance with the directives, adding that operators of hospitality facilities “are to note and comply so that they do not fall foul of the law.”

The authority reiterated that pubs, beaches, night clubs and cinemas remain closed, adding, “Restaurants should as much as possible provide take-away services, and avoid seated services, they should limit the number to 50 per cent of current capacity.”

It indicated, “In all situations, hospitality facilities should observe the underlining COVID-19 protocols as communicated earlier which include a display of ‘No Mask, No Entry’ signs, provision of soap, running water and hand sanitisers with paper towels at public areas, wearing of masks and protective wear by their staff.”

Also, the GTA said there must be “regular disinfection of surfaces”, adding, “Where use of bleach is not suitable, eg telephone, remote control, equipment, door handles, buttons in the elevator etc., then alcohol-based sanitisers (70 per cent and above) must be used.”

The facilities must also “limit the number of guests for dinning to 50 per cent” of their “current capacity” to ensure “adequate spacing for seating to maintain social distances of, at least, one meter.”

It added, “Tourist sites and attractions must operate by observing the COVID-19 protocols outlined by the authority.”

By George Clifford Owusu