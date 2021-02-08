Stonebwoy’s ‘1 GAD’ Song Making Impact

Stonebwoy

Celebrated reggae/afro-dancehall artiste, Livingstone Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has officially released his much-anticipated single titled 1 GAD for his myriad fans.

On this Streetbeatz produced song, the song is a mid-tempo danceable song and has authentic African rhythm fused with hip hop and afrobeat to entertain music fans.

Stonebwoy’s new single currently being aired on some of the radio stations is expected to meet the demand of music lovers as well as his fans in Ghana and beyond.

The song can feel heavy under the weight of Stonebwoy’s personal reflection as it finds him on real self-confident form relaying his intention to avoid bad company.

It was recorded last year – a year when the world was hit by the global pandemic and a year many critics doubted Livingstone Etse Satekla’s musicianship – but lived to prove them wrong.

The dancehall artiste has demonstrated with his 1 GAD track that he has done his homework well enough to give Ghanaians just what they expect from him.

Since its release, BEATWAVES can confirm that 1 GAD is among the highest trending in Ghana on social media platforms.

He is simply a hope to the future of Ghana’s music industry and an adorable person to behold on stage.

1 GAD has that infectious dancehall feeling that the world just cannot get enough of. It is less fun – since it tackles personal issues than most of his recent projects.

Since its release, several fans of Stonebwoy have expressed joy over the release of the song, and are looking forward to more hits from the great lyricist this year.

With the release of his new single, Stonebwoy is sure to make a mark on the entertainment scene and looks forward to the years ahead that will see him representing Ghana worldwide with his music.

He is a multi-talented artiste with a multinational fan base from Ghana and beyond. He is working tirelessly to promote and improve the quality of Ghanaian music on the market.

Ever since he joined the music industry, Stonebwoy has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country with his singing skills and stage performances.

His music attracted a large fan base across the world, having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Holland, among others.

Stonebwoy has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes.

He has also shared stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu