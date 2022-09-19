DJ Sly King Rides High With 2022 AFRIMA Nomination

Ghanaian finest disc jockey, DJ Sly King is among the musicians who bagged nominations for this year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

He has been nominated in the Best African DJ category, making a strong case for Ghanaian DJs on the African continent.

He is the only Ghanaian DJ in that category going against DJ Snake (Algeria), DJ Tarico ( Mozambique), Spinall (Nigeria), DJ Zinhle (South Africa), Major League DJZ (South Africa), DJ Lito (Uganda), Uncle Waffles (South Africa), DJ P2N (DRC), DJ Yessonia (Namibia) and Zakes Batwini (South Africa).

The AFRIMA awards ceremony will feature a 4-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour while celebrating Africa.

It recognises talents while expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent.

The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.

The 2022 AFRIMA will hold from December 8 to 11, 2022. A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.