DJ Sly Makes History With AFRIMA Best African DJ Nomination

DJ Sly

Award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey and producer, Gideon Alorgbey, popularly known as DJ Sly has been nominated in the Best African DJ category, for the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

He is the only Ghanaian DJ nominated in that category.

DJ Sly over the past years has extended his career across Africa with UDS Music, a record label he owns which has seen him venturing into music and featuring acts like Teni, Skales, Ice Prince and East Africa’s top singer Eddy Kenzo.

The DJ who recently linked up Grammy award-winning singer, Angelique Kidjo, has also worked with other top musicians like Stonebwoy, Skales, Wendy Shay, Fameye, Daphne, VVIP, Ckay, Dopenation and more.

Among the nominees announced, DJ Sly who is the only Ghanaian in his category has been nominated together with other DJs from Nigerian, Algeria, Angola, Tanzania, South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire.

This year’s award ceremony will be broadcast live from Lagos on 84 TV stations in 109 countries from 19th to 21st November 2021.