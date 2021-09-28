We Need Fully Resourced Contractors – Roads Minister

Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has warned bidders for road projects without needed resources to stay away completely.

Speaking at a press conference after a three-day road inspection in Wa, he indicated that he will not allow any visionless contractor to halt government’s road initiative which has been extended to 2021.

Describing road projects as capital intensive, he cautioned that those interested in the field should not come unprepared.

“No matter who you are, no matter your size, no matter your pedigree, once you cannot perform, I have the moral courage and the moral authority to knock you off and be replaced by a more competent person” the Minister warned.

He said a total number of 106 projects have been awarded in the region and work is currently on going.

He assured that measures were being put in place by Ghana Highways Authority, Feeder and Urban roads departments to monitor contractors across all 16 regions in the country.

He also indicated that not all the sites were active but assured that all will be completed in due course.

The Minister added that, his ministry will from next week change the narrative hence, those interested in bidding should be well prepared to venture in to the industry.