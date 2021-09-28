Nana Kwame Ampadu Is Dead

Nana Kwame Ampadu

Widespread reports early Tuesday indicated that popular legendary high life musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu has passed.

He died at age 76.

In an interview With Hitz FM on Tuesday morning, his grandson whose name was not mentioned said Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at about 6am.

According to him, Nana Ampadu has been sick for sometime now but could not confirm what killed him.

But there was a confusion whether to believe him or not as another member of the family gave a contradictory account about Anpadu’s state as of Tuesday morning.

On the same Hitz fm show, host Andy Dosty announced that a son of the musician, called Anthony Kwabena Amoah Ampadu contacted his producer to say the father was not dead but he was rather in critical condition.

Some music industry stakeholders have since been divided over which side they should believe.

The family is yet to make an official statement about the current state of the musician, despite DGN Online has gathered he is indeed dead.

Nana Kwame Ampadu was one of Ghana’s foremost musician credited with numerous popular highlife tracks and he is known to have composed over 800 songs.

Ampadu’s “African Brothers Band” was formed in 1963. But he came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie.

He has since gone on to release hits upon hits.