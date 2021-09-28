All Set For Focus Ghana Media Awards

Morris Edward A.Nyame

Organisers of the 2021 maiden edition of Focus Ghana Media Awards have released nominations for the awards ceremony scheduled for October 9 in Kumasi.

The much-anticipated awards ceremony themed: “Uncovering the Hidden Stardom” will honour young talents in the movies, music, and media landscape for their contribution towards the development of the Ghana entertainment industry.

The nominations include best actor and actress, best afropop/dancehall artist, blogger of the year, best comedian, D.O.P, best director/editor in film production among others.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, the Chief Executive Officer of Focus Ghana Media Awards, Morris Edward A. Nyame, said the awards ceremony is being organised to recognise young talent in the industry and help boost their morale to thrive for excellence in the various creative fields.

He said that most awards schemes in the country always sideline the young-hardworking entertainer, which is very unfair, adding, “This attitude on the side of the organisers has discouraged many acts in our industry.”

“The Focus Ghana Media awards will give that opportunity to that young-hardworking act to receive recognition for his/her creativity toward the entertainment industry. We will honour 24 movie personalities and stakeholders in the creative art industry.”

Personalities nominated for these awards include Tracy Boakye, Osei Kwame, Richie Media, Stephen Ntiamoah, Kojo Desmond, Kobby Runner, Envagelist Michael Antwi (Condem), Doris Achiaa among others.

According to the organisers, the award ceremony will begin at 7pm and patrons are expected to purchase the ticket at a cost of GH₵20 for the event.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke