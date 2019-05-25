DJ Switch Hits Billboard In Times Square

YOUNG GHANAIAN female Disk Jockey, DJ Switch, has managed to get herself onto a billboard in Times Square, New York.

DJ Switch attended the New York Gala recently.

DGN Online understands that she shared stage with Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean, at the “Room To Read” New York Gala.

The young and talented DJ Switch took

to Instagram to share a picture of herself pointing to the Billboard.

The picture on Instagram is captioned “About last night… Check out my performance at @roomtoread #RtREndofImpossibleNew York Gala! #imageOnTimeSquareBillBoard NYC. Honoured to share the stage with @wyclefjean.”

This portal is informed that the gala aims at raising funds to transform the lives of millions of children by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education.

BY Melvin Tarlue