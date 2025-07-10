DJ Vyrusky Was Not Bold To Date Me – Ama Burland

Ama Burland and DJ Vyrusky

Lifestyle influencer Ama Burland, also known as Princess Burland, has spilled the tea on DJ Vyrusky’s hidden admiration for her during her university days.

In a candid conversation on her podcast “Let’s Do Drinks”, Ama revealed that DJ Vyrusky would often visit her on campus, offering advice on life and staying focused, but secretly had a crush on her.

Reflecting on the day they first met, Ama Burland noted that, “Honestly, I don’t remember how we met, but he had a crush on me. He liked me so much, but he would advise me about life, talk to me, or tell me you have to take care of yourself. He was trying to groom me to be good for him, but I was lost.”

In defence, DJ Vyrusky admitted to sort of liking her but had to back down because Ama Burland had a guy while he was pursuing her, saying, “Ama Burland is very, very beautiful and very nice, but then later I saw her hanging out with somebody. I can’t mention the person’s name, but she knows.”

While DJ Vyrusky insisted he was scared to pursue his love with Ama Burland due to her involvement with another guy, Ama Burland also stated that he was not forthcoming in his pursuit of love.

“Ama knows, she knows what I want. If a guy walks through right now, yeah, yeah, right now, what does he want? I know sometimes a relationship, in a relationship, what? What do you think? “Let’s say, if I step up to you right now, what do you think I would want?” DJ Vyrusky asked.

Ama, on the other hand, responded, “I don’t know. I don’t know because maybe to talk to vibe, to see the type of personality I am if a guy approaches me in that manner.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke