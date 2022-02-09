DJs, Presenters Mourn Big Shaq

Tributes are pouring in following the demise of seasoned disc jockey (DJ) and presenter Nana Yaw Agyemang, also known as Big Shaq Attacker of Abusua FM.

It is unclear what caused his death, but BEATWAVES gathered that he fell unconscious whilst watching the AFCON final between Egypt and Senegal on Sunday and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

He however, died in the early hours of Monday, February 7, 2022.

Big Shaq Attacker before his untimely death was the host of Abusua FM’s entertainment magazine programmes, ‘Oseikrom Anigyie Mmre’ and ‘Di Wo Lane Mu’. He hosted the ‘Oseikrom Anigyie Mmre’ on February 5, 2022, only to die the next day.

Before joining Abusua FM, he had worked with Metro FM, Radio Mercury, Kapital Radio, Fox FM, Boss FM and Sky FM.

Since the news of his passing went viral, a number of Ghanaian celebrities, DJs and radio presenters who knew him have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

According to them, they have lost a colleague who had entertained radio listeners in the country all his life with his style of presentation.

“He was a legend in the radio industry. We have lost a great performing DJ and presenter. May his soul rest in peace,” they said.

They mentioned that the deceased showed a great deal of interest his career and it was just a delight to listen to him on radio, adding “We still can’t believe Big Shaq is gone. He will be sorely missed.”

In a Facebook post, managers of Abusua FM described the late Big Shaq as a presenter with distinction, saying, “We least expected this sad and abrupt end. You’ve left this stage with pride. You will be missed.”

“Rest In Peace Big Shaq Attacker. Life presented you a stage. You played your role perfectly. A radio presenter of distinction. Your voice brought smiles to many. Your encouragement uplifted uncountable souls. The curtains have suddenly drawn down. We least expected this sad and abrupt end. You’ve left this stage with pride. You will be missed,” the post read in full.

The management of the EIB Network, the company that owns Abusua FM, among other stations, has visited the family to commiserate with them.

Big Shaq left behind a wife and four children.

By George Clifford Owusu