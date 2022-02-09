IGP Honours 3 Officers For Bravery

One of the police officers listening to his citation

The IGP/Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has honoured three police officers stationed in Sefwi Bodi demonstrating bravery at their peril in the line of duty.

The special awards were citations and cash presented on behalf of the IGP.

The presentations were made to the deserving officers last Monday at a brief ceremony at the Western North Regional Police Headquarters.

The recipients of the honour were G/L/Cpl. Stephen Annorful, G/Const. Bright Ofosu Agyare and G/Const. Daniel Addae who overpowered two suspected armed robbers in a bush and retrieved weapons from them.

The ceremony was attended by 30 Other Ranks and seven Senior Officers, a durbar which was opened by the Western North Regional Police Commander DCOP/Mr. Ernest Akrasi Mensah.

The regional commander congratulated the awardees for receiving the IGP’s recognition when he opened the function. He asked the recipients of the awards not to be complacent but to do more. He charged others to emulate the examples of the awardees by exhibiting a high sense of professionalism and commitment to the cause of the Ghana Police Service.

For those who deserve his recommendation to the IGP, he promised that he would not hesitate to do same.

A citation in honour for exhibiting bravery towards duty and an amount of GH¢1,000 were presented to the above mentioned police officers by DCOP/Mr. Francis Agripa Oppong, the Deputy Regional Commander.

By A.R. Gomda