Stars To Join Ghana’s Independence Day Celebrations In UK

Kwabena Kwabena

As part of activities marking this year’s independence celebration, Akwaaba UK, will host series of musical concerts from March 5 to 26 in the UK.

The events will feature over ten Ghanaian artistes and some selected DJs that have bombarded the airwaves in Ghana, Europe and music charts with notable hits throughout last year.

Some selected performing artistes such as Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie, Darkovibes, Ayokor, Optional King, Kwabena Kwabena, among others will partake in various activities to mark Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations in UK.

The celebrations are expected to attract Ghanaians in Europe, music stakeholders, including both local and international artistes from Africa, Europe and US.

The celebrations kick start on Saturday, March 5, 2022, with a welcome party at the Revolution Bar in London where the Ghanaian community would converge to enjoy some amazing Ghanaian local dishes.

Lynx Entertainment in collaboration with Akwaaba UK would hold a musical concert at the famous 02 Arena in London where KiDi and Kuami Eugene are expected to thrill the audience with memorable musical performance.

The next show would be at the Oval Space London in Bethnal Green on March 11, 2022, where there would be exhibitions of Ghanaian culture with the aim of building strong acquaintances with people from other countries.

Gyakie, Darkovibes, Optional King, Ayokor and Kwabena Kwabena are also expected to thrill music lovers in series of musical concerts to be held at luxurious Porchester Hall in Bayswater, West London on March 12 and at the Babylon Lounge in the heart of Birmingham on March 19, 2022.

The last show of the month would be held at the Regency Hall in East London on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

All these concerts and exhibitions would be sponsored by WorldRemit, DMA Investments and Tropical Sun.