Take A Cue From Senegal

The Ghana Football Association should take a cue from the Senegalese Football Federation.

Black Coaches are competent enough when given the same platform we offer expatriates.

The English tactician [Chris Hughton] is not a household name in the football world; he is not in the class of Carlos Quiroz “At least we saw his signature on the Egyptian Team.”

Captain Dr. Hassan Shehata of Egypt and now Aliou Cisse were made to lead with all the support they deserve from their country.

So, why hire a foreign coach, especially when the football world knows that you (The GFA) can’t afford to splash the cash on him for his services?

If we want to get this done, then let’s believe our own can get us there.

In the Interim may I suggest to the GFA President and the GFA Executive Board not to look far in getting this work done.

We have a few in the Class to get this work accomplished:

If we also Parade:

Kwesi Appiah – Interim Head Coach

Ibrahim Tanko – Interim Assistant

Otto Addo – Interim Assistant / Scout

Karim Zito – Interim Assistant Coach (U20)

Ben Owu – Goal Keeper’s Trainer Interim Assistant

We only have 49 days to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

As Africans and Ghanaians in particular…we must learn to support and appreciate OUR own.

By: SAMSON DEEN