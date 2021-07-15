DJs Union Of Ghana To Hold Health Walk

Merqury Quaye

DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA) will on Saturday, July 31, organise a health walk through some selected principal streets in all the regional capitals across the country, to create awareness on the importance of regular exercises.

The health walk is expected to attract a number of Ghanaians from all walks of life, which include some of the country’s musicians, and music producers among others.

Participants of the health walk, apart from the walk, will also engage in vigorous aerobics, health talk, and health screening among others.

BEATWAVES gathered that the health walk dubbed “DJUGA Health Walk” is being organised to encourage the culture of exercising and healthy living among the DJs as well as Ghanaians.

According to the interim president of the union, Kwame Adu Gyamfi, it is important for professionals in the music industry to exercise for good health, adding that the health walk is an opportunity for the participants to socialise as well.

The union’s organising secretary, Daniel Badu (DJ Aberga) said, “This walk is basically to exercise and we will have the health stand where participants will have the opportunity to check their weight and blood pressure to keep themselves healthy.”

“What we intend to do is to bring all the professionals together; thus, people who studied and came out as professional DJs, those who got into the profession out of passion, as well as members who are students and learning,” enunciates Merqury Quaye, the founder of the DJs Union of Ghana.

The union is expected to hold its general elections later this year.