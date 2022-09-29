DKT Engages Public On Contraception Usage

A scene from one of the floats

DKT International, a non-profit social enterprise with a mission to raise modern contraceptives prevalence has organised floats in four cities across the country.

The exercise held simultaneously in Techiman, Sefwi Wiawso, Ho and Accra formed part of activities to mark the 2022 World Contraception Day and Family Planning Week on the theme, “Breaking the Myths and Misconceptions about Family Planning.”

The float featured talks with the public on all the available contraceptive methods to empower young people and couples to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

DKT staff and students on the float also distributed condoms to passersby.

DKT Snr. General Manager, Finance, Kwesi Abaka Kwansah who spoke on behalf of the Country Director said, “Investments in family planning contribute to everyone’s prosperity.”

He said family planning is crucial to reaching Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1, which is to eradicate poverty.

“It is also critical to attaining other Goals, such as eradicating hunger, promoting good health, and achieving gender equality,” he added.

Assistant Brands Manager Kiss Condoms, Michael Adewale Oyenugah, advised consumers of family planning products to seek expert advice from a certified practitioner to determine the appropriate family planning method suitable for them.

DKT International, Ghana started operations in 2012 – providing safe, affordable and effective choices of contraceptives and HIV prevention products and services, through pharmacies, chemical shops, private clinics and maternity homes and hospitals.

DKT is currently the market leader in the distribution of condoms (Fiesta and Kiss condoms) and also the proprietary owner of Lydia range of Contraceptives, to help reduce maternal mortality and provide safe, quality options for HIV/AIDS prevention through dynamic social marketing in Ghana.

It operates offices in 24 countries but with presence in 90 countries worldwide.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri