DKT Int. Rewards Distributors

Habmay Pharmacy with their prize

DKT Ghana, a non-profit social enterprise organisation with a core mission to contribute to the raise of modern contraceptive prevalence rates (mCPR), has rewarded distributors of its produces for their loyalty.

The maiden ‘DKT International Distributor Loyalty & Excellence Awards’, which was held over the weekend, is aimed at recognising key DKT distributors nationwide for their efforts in distributing its top brands (Fiesta Condoms, Kiss Condoms and Lydia Contraceptives) to the Ghanaian market.

It was also an opportunity to recognise their support for DKT International to achieve its vision of improving Ghanaian lives through reduce maternal mortality and provide safe quality options for HIV/AIDS prevention through dynamic social marketing in Ghana.

Habmay Pharmacy in Kumasi won the first prize of an all expenses paid trip to Dubai, followed by Merokag Pharmacy, who received a 55’ Smart TV for placing second with Decent Pharmacy, Tamale, receiving a 48’ Smart TV for coming in third.

“In our quest to increase mCPR, reduce maternal mortality and provide safe quality options for HIV/AIDS prevention as a social enterprise in Ghana, we feel obliged to recognise the support of our all of our distributors for both their loyalty, as well as the excellence that they display when distributing our products,” Mario Alvarez, country director, DKT Ghana, said.

DKT started its Ghana operations in 2012, providing safe, affordable and effective choices of contraceptive and HIV prevention products and services, through pharmacies, chemical shops, private clinics and maternity homes.

DKT Ghana is currently the market leader in the distribution of condoms (Fiesta Condoms and Kiss Condoms) and also the proprietary owner of Lydia, the brand with the most complete range of contraceptive options in the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri