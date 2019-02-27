Pentecost Church Demands Ofosu Ampofo ‘Assassination’ Tape

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, Leader of the Church of Pentecost

THE LEADERSHIP OF the Church of Pentecost Ghana has called for the leaked audio recording of one its elder, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, a National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has had his reputation as a servant of God come into question after a two-hour explosive audio recording emerged on Tuesday, in which he is heard calling on members of his party to assassinate political opponents of the NDC and carry out kidnappings apparently to create the impression that Ghana is not safe.

Even though the NDC is seeking to suggest that the tape is a doctored one, the Pentecost Church appears strongly concerned about its reputation and is, therefore, demanding the tape to enable it to authenticate if it is true or not.

In a swift response today, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, while admitting the voice ‘sounds like’ that of the NDC’s National Chairman, Mr. Ampofo. He, however, observed that they are doctored tapes designed as diversionary tactic to provide the government with a reprieve from the content of a documentary on illegal mining [galamsey] by investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which puts the government in bad light.

“The tape is doctored, treat it with the contempt it deserves, it has all the trappings of diversions from the illegal mining investigations by Anas,” he told Daniel Dadzie Wednesday on the SMS.

In a twist of events, his deputy, Kweku Boahen, told Adom FM that the voice was Mr. Ofosu Ampofo’s and that the contents of the recordings reflect what transpired at the party’s meeting.

The move to authenticate the tape, according to the church, is to enable leadership o take a decision on the status of Mr. Ofosu Ampofo as elder and whether he should still be allowed to preach in the church.

In the two- hour tape, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo was also heard calling for what he described as a “relentless” war against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

The revelation comes at a time Ghana is battling with the menace of kidnappings with several school girls already kidnapped in Western Region.

BY Melvin Tarlue