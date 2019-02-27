Mahama Intends To Lead NDC With Extremism– NPP

Former President John Mahama



THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused former President John Mahama of using extremist, violent and greedy means in leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win power.

The claim comes as NPP condemned NDC for plotting assassinations, kidnappings and other forms of violence with the intent of apparently making the country appear insecure.

That was after an alleged leaked tape recording of the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

In the over two-hour explosive tape available to DGN Online, the NDC chairman could be heard calling for a relentless war against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Accra, Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Boabeng Asamoah, said, “Greedy Mahama intends to lead a violent and extremist organisation in his quest to lead the country.”

He recounted that “many were those baffled by the NDC attitude to the events of Ayawaso West Wuogon immediately before, during and in the aftermath of the by-election.”

According to him, “From apparently pointless tussles with the Electoral Commission about dates of election and the authenticity of the voter register to escalation of an incident in the La Bawalashie area into a full blown international blight on our nation.”

He indicated that non-existent deaths were alleged and a deliberate picture of violence put out. The infamous ‘boot for boot’ and superiority in the use of violence statements were made by the former oresident, now candidate of the NDC and he proceeded to support and lead ‘boot for boot’ demonstrations and walks.”

He noted that “the NDC presidential candidate also held a briefing for some members of the diplomatic community where he falsely tried to paint a picture of insecurity and violence in the country.”

According to him, “It can be deduced from the way boot-for-boot policy was announced from far away Volta Region that presidential aspirant Mahama must have known and been part of the orchestrated effort to create the false appearance of insecurity in the country.”

Mr. Asamoah explained that “greedy Mahama ought to have condemned and helped to contain the violence rather than hyping it up. That he chooses to escalate it all the way to the international community with the aid of false videos shows that he was behind the move to destabilise the country and that he is beneficiary.”

“Why this greedy and violent quest for power at all cost? Why sacrifice the nation’s honour and dignity for political power?” he quizzed. He added, “The greedy lust for power can only be to create, loot and share the hard earned resources of this country.”

BY Melvin Tarlue