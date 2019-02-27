Gandhi’s Statue Finds New Place

From left: Birender Singh, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Vincent Odotei Sowah, Deputy Minister for Communications, and Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Director General AITI-KACE



The governments of Ghana and India have demonstrated their strong commitments towards enhancing the mutual relationship between the two countries.

This was proven when the two countries jointly unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandi at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, Accra, today.

The centre becomes the new place of abode for the statue of the founder of modern day India after it was detached from the University of Ghana, a few months ago, over racist comments made by the late India leader.

Mahatma Gandhi is normally known for leading non-violent resistance to British colonial rule in India ahead of the country’s independence on August 15, 1947.

But before then, when he worked in South Africa, he is cited as having made racist comments about black Africans.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in her remarks before the handing over ceremony, indicated that the unveiling of the new statue signifies the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries which span over six decades.

She said the new location of the statue is a product of the work of the late Kofi Annan who approached the government of India for assistance to develop institutes for the advancement if ICT knowledge on the African continent.

“The Indian government responded positively, leading to the building and equipping of this centre which was commissioned in 2003 and the government and people of Ghana are forever grateful,” she added.

Mrs. Botchwey, thus, observed that the bonds of friendship and cooperation forged between the two countries have received another boost for the smooth relocation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, who is no doubt a great son of India admired all over the world as one of history’s most transformative and inspiring figures.

High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Birender Singh, in his statement said the relationship between the two countries is a solid one characterised by exchanges of high-level visits.

He stated that it was on the solid foundation that a dynamic friendship has been built in politics, economics, trade and investments, as well as cultural spheres.

Mr. Singh said Mahatma Gandhi represents and continues to represent a strong voice in the history of world politics.

“Gandhi’s magnificent example of personal sacrifice and dedication in the face of oppression was one of his many legacies to the world. I hope this will bring an end to misguided campaign against Mahatma Gandhi,” he pointed out.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri