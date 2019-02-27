MJ Grand Hotel Supports Indece. Boxing

Frank Nyampong

MJ Grand Hotel, a subsidiary of MJ Group of Companies has rallied support for Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary edition of the Fist of Fury boxing initiative.

The special boxing bonanza dubbed ‘Independence Day Rambo’ will for the first time pit the pros against each other in an eight-bout clash at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

Group CEO, Frank K. Nyampong said in a pre-match press conference at the MJ Grand Hotel, East Legon, yesterday that “Besides considering the gesture as our corporate social responsibility, we believe supporting the initiative is worth it.

“Boxing is not only big in Ghana, but Africa as a whole; having produced nine world champions. We are the official hospitality company for the forthcoming event and we promise to support sports, particularly boxing in the country.”

The fixture has pit Denali Meletsi against Jules Kabore in the West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) Super Middleweight contest, while Issa Samir clash with Patrick Setoke in the WABU Middleweight contest

The National Lightweight contest pits Victor Kwornu against Nathaniel Nukpe, with Malik Jabir facing Kamaru Din in a

Super Featherweight contest. Richman Ashley will face Eric Kwam.

