Tafo Prez Putter Ends On High

Kofi Amoabeng sandwiched by the lady winners

This year’s Tafo Golf Club President’s Putter ended on high note after a beautiful display of golfing at the Club in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

Golfers from far and near graced the competition in honour of Prince Kofi Amoabeng, President of the Club.

It was Samuel Aborah, who reigned supreme in the men’s category after posting an impressive 67 net score.

Christopher Mbii (68) followed in second place by beating Nash Antwi (69)by just a stroke.

The ladies event saw Belinda Kumako recording a 73 score to pick the top prize; beating Vastie Amoafo Yeboah (77) net by four strokes.

The club president commended participants highly for turning up in their numbers to honour him saying, “I must commend you all for making the tournament eventful.”

The keenly contested 18-hole competition was sponsored by Omni Fert.