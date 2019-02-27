‘Let’s Put Nkana Loss Behind Us’

Amos Frimpong

CAPTAIN Amos Frimpong believes Kotoko can qualify from their group.

Kotoko has lost two and won one in their Africa Confederation Cup group stage.

Their latest defeat was a 1-3 loss in the hands of Nkana FC of Zambia.

The two defeats have put Kotoko in a difficult situation, with regards to qualification.

However, Frimpong has stated that Kotoko has three more games to make a strong impact.

According to him, Kotoko is now in a tight corner but they can still qualify.

“There is no need to cry over spilt milk so let’s put the Nkana FC defeat behind us,” said Frimpong.

Frimpong said the players are determined to defeat Nkana FC on Sunday.

He said Kotoko’s renaissance in the competition commences on Sunday.

The Kotoko skipper urged supporters of the club to rally behind Kotoko to succeed.

ROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi