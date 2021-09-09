‘Do-Or-Die’ 2024 Election

Sadly former President John Mahama has attracted public opprobrium over a self-inflicted faux pas one of many in the past few weeks.

He appears to have been given the assurance that in the opposition NDC there is no contender for the flagbearer position save him. He has therefore, started the campaign already knowing too well that the coast is clear for him.

Unfortunately his hard and scary remarks are not commensurate with his status as a former President of the Republic. He could not care a hoot anyway about what people say about him.

Belonging to a party with bloody antecedents when he passes the remarks ‘the election 2024 will be a do-or-die affair’ Ghanaians especially those who witnessed the crap of the P(NDC) and later the NDC the outcome of the metamorphosis, have cause to pose questions.

Although the former President after coming under sustained barrage of verbal attacks sought to water down the effect of the unfortunate remarks by describing it as an idiom, the image harm had already been done, irreversible. A do-or-die affair means of course putting in everything at one’s disposal to achieve a goal warts and all. That was his explanation which under the circumstances means the same thing.

By the ‘do-or-die’ remark the former President is serving notice about NDC plans to create security incidents during the 2024 elections. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

As a party well-versed inclined to violence managers of national security should be up-and-doing before and after the next elections.

We vividly recall the ‘all-die-be-die’ remark by the then Candidate Akufo-Addo which became the centerpiece of John Mahama’s campaign. He savoured and manipulated it to impress upon Ghanaian voters that they were faced with a blood-thirsty candidate and an angel which he was.

President Akufo-Addo is a few months shy of the first anniversary of his second term and there is no sign of the lies heaped upon him by John Dramani Mahama.

Being responsible and therefore mindful of the repercussions of remarks is a sign of a good leader.

A leader whose obsession for power beclouds his thoughts, talking recklessly as our former President is doing, is worrying.

It is parlous for the former President to think that he is more deserving of leading this country than President Akufo-Addo.

Ghanaians took the decision to oust him and to replace him with a better compatriot the products of whose tenure are verifiable the massive propaganda being churned out notwithstanding.

Ghana is highly favoured and would survive the machinations of the former President and his NDC.

Our security agents charged with the task of keeping mischief-makers at bay shall always prevail.

With an Electoral Commission credible and competent there is no reason why we should be worried about the ranting of a desperate politician.