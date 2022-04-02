Doctor Builds Classroom Block for Akim Anyinasin

Dr. Samuel Owusu, a surgeon based in the US has built and commissioned a 3-unit classroom block for the Akim Anyinasin Methodist JHS in the Eastern Region.

The school started about three years ago and is estimated to have cost more than $300,000. It has a fully furnished Computer Lab with internet access, an ultra-modern assembly hall, staff offices, and modern washroom facilities.



Dr. Owusu who is also the founder of the Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) a USA based health non-government organization that provides free health in rural

communities in Ghana said the project was conceived as a result of a visit by his family to the community some years ago where his son was not impressed with the state of the school compared to the church building.



He thanked the teachers and community members for their support and collaboration, as well as the students for their warm reception and welcome.

Municipal Educational Director Abena Gyamera lamented the inadequate infrastructure which tends to contribute to the changing performance output of students.



She therefore expressed delight at the initiative by Dr. Samuel Owusu saying it would go a long way to make the students and communities better.

“It is highly appreciated and a big boost to our educational sector as a support to the government. I’m convinced beyond reasonable doubt that there’s going to be a massive transformation in our municipality to enhance and improve enrolment and educational performance”, she stated.

Regional Director of Education Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah also commended Dr. Samuel Owusu for demonstrating the spirit of patriotism and applauded him for giving back to society what he benefited from.

“Today one of your own, an indigene, an old student has been magnanimous to have provided this community with this beautiful edifice”, she said.

She also encouraged the Anyinasin community to own the school and also provide the needed assistance it needs and observe good maintenance culture.