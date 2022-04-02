Gun-wielding Man Assaulting Motorist In Viral Video Arrested

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of a man who was brandishing a gun and assaulting a motorist in a viral video.

The video captures the gunman hitting the unarmed man in the face as they engaged in a heated exchange.

An attempt to separate the duo whose cars were parked on the shoulders of the road yielded little results as the gun-wielding man hunts down the motorist, destroying portions of his vehicle.

Social media users have condemned the act as calls mount for action.

The police in a Facebook post said the man has since been apprehended and his weapon retrieved.

The service said it would provide any further details to the public in due course.