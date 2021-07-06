Docutech Ghana Is Canon Authorized Distributor

Docutech Ghana Limited, distributor and service provider of world-leading digital office technology products and software in Ghana, has been named as an authorized distributor of Canon products including its wide format printing equipment in Ghana.

At a ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last week, Canon, the world’s leading provider of optical imaging equipment and information systems, officially presented the wide-format printing equipment to officials of Docutech Ghana.

The event was attended by main actors in Ghana’s commercial printing industry including Infinite Media; Star Print Ltd.; Chroma; Hot Morgans Ltd.; and Design Focus Ltd,.

Officials from Canon expressed delight over the reality of finally having their company and its products represented by a reliable service provider in Ghana.

Speaking on the occasion, Ben Gossage, Sales & Marketing Director Canon CNA remarked that: “We are delighted to be partnering with such an established company as Docutech Ghana, who will provide world-class support on our best in class technology. We are committed to empowering our partners, as well as learning from them, by providing comprehensive and holistic hands-on-training that serves as a solid foundation for them to in turn support their own customers.

“In today’s fast-evolving world, it is essential for us to have such swift strategies to ensure our innovative solutions reach the necessary markets.

This is exactly what we will achieve in Ghana via our brand new partnership with Docutech”.

On his part, Jean-Louis Feghali, Managing Director of Docutech Ghana Ltd stated that: “The range of wide-format products proposed is addressed to customers who print outdoor and indoor display printing (point of sale or posters); CAD/GIS production printing (drawings for architecture/construction or lands transactions purpose) and photo and fine art printing.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio