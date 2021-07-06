Ejura Shoting Incident Probe Committee Begins Sitting

The three-member ministerial committee tasked by Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to investigate the shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region is having its first sitting today, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The sitting is being held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi from 10am to 4pm each day.

The committee will receive evidence from eyewitnesses to ascertain the cause of the violence which left two persons dead and four wounded.

Speaking to journalist, the chairman of the committee, Justice George Kingsley Koomson urged persons with evidence to turn up at the sitting to assist the committee in probing the shooting incidents.

Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah was the first to appear justifying the deployment of soldiers to quell the crisis.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke