Dodovi Punches Govt Over E-Levy

Francis Dodovi

FRANCIS DODOVI, a top member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, has spoken against government’s implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy, otherwise known as E-Levy.

According to him, the recent implementation of the E-Levy clearly shows that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration lacks the vision to ensure the transformation of the country.

Dodovi, who is aspiring for the Ashanti Regional NDC Youth Organiser position, stated that majority of Ghanaians opposed the E-Levy policy yet government went ahead to introduce it.

He continued that instead of the introduction of the E-Levy policy, which he claimed would worsen the living condition in the country, the government should have taken a different approach.

“If you open your eyes wide, you will realise that countless number of small businesses in the system are evading tax, and I was expecting the government to introduce a policy that will draw such businesses to the tax net.

“The government should have taken steps to open more tax offices in the various communities as a way of forcing small businesses to pay their tax, instead of introducing the E-Levy to tax poor Ghanaians,” he said.

According to him, the NPP government seemed not to care about the myriad of problems facing the ordinary Ghanaian by the introduction of the E-Levy, reiterating that the policy would deepen the woes of many Ghanaians.

Dodovi, who was speaking on Akoma FM in Kumasi, said the introduction of the E-Levy has sparked massive anger among majority of Ghanaians, including some known dyed-in-the-wool NPP members.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi