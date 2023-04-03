Dogboe Slips In Title Bid

Ramirez (L) delivering a jab to Dogboe

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, IBF USBA and WBO Global Featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez, 12-1 (7), of Cuba defeated former WBO Super Bantamweight champion, Ghana’s Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe, 24-3 (15), unanimously for the vacant WBO World Featherweight title at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Oklahoma on Saturday.

In the first round, Ramirez used left uppercuts to the body of Dogboe who fought on spurts. In the second round midway point, Ramirez landed a four-punch combination having Dogboe hurt and grabbing him into a clinch. He managed to fight back in the final minute. In the third round, Ramirez out landed Dogboe until the final seconds when Dogboe landed the final punches.

In the tenth round, Ramirez positions himself to outland Dogboe who is trying but not with accuracy of Ramirez. In the eleventh round, Dogboe had a better round having a slight edge. In the twelfth and final round, an early left glancing uppercut from Ramirez on the chin of Dogboe, and down he went of an eight-count from Referee Gary Ritter. He tried to erase it but couldn’t as Ramirez showed all the skills of a champion to the bell.

Scores were 117-110, 118-109 and 119-108 with 117-110 from this writer.