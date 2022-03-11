Domeabrahene Donates 3- Bedroom House To Bechem United… Commission 20 Seater VVIP Stand

Bechem boss (L) with the Domeabrahene

Domeabrahene, Nana Kusi Oboadum, on Tuesday demonstrated love to Bechem United by donating a plush three bedroom house to Bechem United.

The President of Bechem United FC, Kingsley Owusu Achau, together with other dignitaries led by Nana Kusi Oboadum, Domeabrahene and Patron of Bechem United, led the commissioning of an ultramodern twenty seater capacity VVIP stand at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The VVIP stand, named Nana Kusi Lounge, is well equipped with comfortable seats, air-condition, fridge, etc.

According to Nana Kusi Oboadum (patron of the club for a decade), the three bedroom house was constructed to accommodate the head coach of the club at an available site secured at the King’s Cottage in Bechem. This is aimed at bringing the head coach closer to the players.

Owusu Achau, on behalf of management of the club, expressed his profound gratitude to Nana Kusi Oboadum for the kind gesture, and promised to repay the donor with good performance.