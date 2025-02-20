Domelevo Criticises Public Officials For Failing To Declare Assets

Daniel Yaw Domelevo

The former Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has spoken out against many public officials, especially judges, for not following the laws that require them to declare their assets, which is a requirement stated in the constitution.

He bemoaned Ghana’s corruption culture and the failure of major organisations to set a good example during an interview with the media.

“We are not suspicious of them (public officials), but they have proven time and again that they have been stealing the public funds. That’s the part where the evidence abounds,” Mr. Domelevo said.

“Look at the Auditor General’s report. You see that people holding public funds have been always misappropriating or using the money for their benefit. Put the Auditor General’s report aside. Many of them have been in office for just four years, a maximum of eight years, but see how filthy rich they are.

“They are terribly rich. And if you look at their salaries, I used to tell some of the MPs that as Auditor General, my salary is bigger than yours, but you seem to be 100 times richer than me. How did you make it?” He stressed that the issue goes beyond mere suspicion.

“The truth, on the ground, is that they have been stealing public funds. That is why we want to know how much you had before coming and how much you had on your exit. I’m not saying all of them, but there are some of them who clearly have been abusing their office,” he explained.

He went on to express discontent with the failure of regulatory bodies to keep the judiciary in check.

“When people complained or petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), I was completely disappointed when it just said that, well, there are no punishments prescribed in any law for them or that Act (1998) 550 does not prescribe any punishment. So go and sin no more,” he stated.

Mr. Domelevo argued that, “I thought that if the Constitution says you should do something before you can enter office or assume office, and you didn’t do that before coming to office, you are occupying the office unconstitutionally.”

He drew a comparison using the example of presidential inaugurations, “For instance, could President Mahama just wake up on January 7, 2025, and say, ‘I’ve been voted for as president, so I’m going to start as president. I don’t want swearing-in?’ No, it cannot happen.

“But how come that we judiciously comply with those requirements, even including the swearing-in of ministers, but then asset declaration, which is supposed to be done by the same Constitution, is neglected?” he queried.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong