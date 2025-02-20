Your Advice Must Be Rooted In Wisdom – Mahama To Council Of State

Edward Doe Adjaho, Chair, Council of State

President John Dramani Mahama has urged members of the newly inaugurated Council of State to let their deliberations be marked by sincerity and ensure that their advice is rooted in wisdom, while their service is inspired by the supreme welfare of the people of Ghana.

He emphasised the importance of their role in shaping the country’s democratic governance and national development during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Jubilee House.

“Today marks another significant step in our collective commitment to the democratic ideals of governance and development,” President Mahama said in his address.

Acknowledging the recent criticism directed at the council, with some viewing its work as ineffective and merely a rubber-stamp for executive decisions, President Mahama expressed hope that the new members would address these concerns.

According to him, the Council of State serves as a source of experience, guidance, and non-partisan insight for the executive arm of government.

President Mahama also noted that the council’s function is far from ceremonial, underscoring its profound responsibility in advising the President on critical national issues.

He urged them to demonstrate their significance and restore public trust in the council’s role in national governance.

President Mahama reaffirmed his confidence in the council’s ability to serve the nation and contribute to the country’s democratic ideals.

The Chairman of the Council of State, Edward Doe Adjaho, assured President Mahama and the nation that the newly appointed members would work together as a team to reshape the perception of the council.

“It is true that many have questioned the relevance of the Council of State, and some have even called for its abolition, but I want to assure you that this council will be a council of a difference,” Mr. Adjaho stated.

The newly sworn-in Council of State is composed of a diverse group of ex-officio, appointed, and elected members from various professional backgrounds and regions of the country.

Ex-officio members include Justice Sophia Akuffo, former Chief Justice; Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan, former Inspector General of Police; and Air Marshal Michael Samson Oje, former Chief of Defense Staff. The traditional leadership is also represented by Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs.

Among the appointed members are Daasebre Boamah Darko, Osabarima Kwesi Attah II, and retired judge Justice Vida Amankwanua Akoto-Bamfo. Other appointed members include HRH Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor-Ade Borenyi, Cletus Avoka, and Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho, a former Speaker of Parliament. Additional appointees include Dr. Eunice Brookman-Amissah, Mrs. Betty Mould Iddrisu, Cynthia Komley Adjetey, Mrs. Molly Anim Addo, and Nana Saa Gyemfua II.

The council’s elected members represent a broad geographical spectrum, ensuring regional diversity in national governance. These include Richard Kings Atipko from the Oti Region, Yaw Okyere from Ahafo, Thomas More Ditundi Adiali Ayagitam from the Upper East, and Alhaji Muhammed Mumuni from the Northern Region. Other elected members include HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey I from Greater Accra, Tingawura Alhaji Samson Seidu Abudu from the Savannah Region, and Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong III from the Bono Region.

The elected members also represent other regions such as Nana Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V from Bono East, Hakeem Addae from Central Region, Michael Aidoo from Western North, Evelyn Korang from Eastern Region, and Dr. Maxwell Boakye from Western Region. Michael Kwame Mumuni and Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple represent the Upper West and Volta regions, while Alhaji Saaka Abuba and Yaw Owusu Obimpeh represent the North East and Ashanti regions, respectively.

By Ernest Kofi Adu