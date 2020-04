Domestic flights in Ghana are to resume on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda made this known to journalists on Tuesday, April 28 at the Kotoka International Airport.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a disinfection exercise.

Flights to the local airports were grounded as part of the measures put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19.

By Melvin Tarlue & Issah Mohammed