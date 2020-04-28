Zoomlion Disinfects Airports Nationwide

Waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, is embarking on a mass disinfection exercise of airports nationwide.

The Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Kumasi Airport, Tamale Airport are all being disinfected as part of efforts to fight viral infections in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Some 14 groups are leading the spraying exercise at the Kotoka International Airport.

At KIA’s Terminal 3, some 40 sprayers were deployed in groups of 10.

The surroundings of the airports, civil aviation buildings, roads and surfaces of other properties are being sprayed.

Head of Zoomlion Disinfection Team, Rev Ebenezer Kwame Addae, briefing the media at the commencement of the exercise in Accra on Tuesday, April 28, says the exercise was to last for eight hours.

He says the exercise was being carried out in a professional manner and that they are expected to complete by 7pm.

At KIA, there are about 24 supervisors overseeing the project with 20 team lead.

Some four atomisers are being used and four boom spraying vans doing the thermals at KIA.

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, says the exercise is being done to also prepare grounds for the commencement of domestic flights.

He says Ghana was making efforts to reopen its airports after they were shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Melvin Tarlue & Issah Mohammed