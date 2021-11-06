Domestic Violence Board Inaugurated

The Caretaker Minister with newly inaugurated members of the board

A 15-member board to ensure issues of domestic violence in the country are dealt with has been inaugurated by the caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The new board is chaired by Lariba Zuweira Abudu, and has members including Patience Adomuah-Lartey, Ebenezer Ashong Charway, Rahilu Haruna, and Christiana Akrong.

Other members are Chief Supt. Owusuaa Kyeremeh, Dr. Comfort Asare, Afua Brown-Eyison, Adwoa Adu-Sarkodie, Mama Blemeali Afeanyetornye III, Dr. Ama Kyerewaa Edwin, Dr. James Dankyi Clayman, Esther Darko-Mensah, Faustina Acheampong, and Malonin Asibi.

The board will be in charge of recommending a National Plan of Action against Domestic Violence, and advise the Minister on policy matters under the Domestic Violence Act.

It is also responsible for preparing and promoting strategies to prevent and combat domestic violence, linking government agencies and organizations to promote rehabilitation and re-integration of victims of domestic violence, preparing guidelines for disbursement of funds, the management of funds and the conduct of research on domestic violence in the country.

Mrs. Abena Dapaah challenged the new board members to perform exceptionally well in their roles as domestic violence is mostly linked to gender based violence.

She reiterated, “Domestic violence has no limits and is no respecter of persons. Although anybody can be affected, studies show that women and girls, as well as young boys, are the most affected.”

The Chairperson of the board, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, expressed her gratitude to the government and reiterated the new board’s mandate to supporting the Ministry.

She stated, “We have an Act and we will look at it for all that we need to do to uplift this Ministry and with the support of the secretariat we will bring out good policies that will help the Ministry to tackle domestic violence issues head on.”

By Abigail Adeyemi