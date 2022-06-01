Don Jazzy Launches “Don Jazzy Radio” On Apple Music 1

Don Jazzy

Apple Music has announced that Afrobeats legendary producer, entrepreneur and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy has launched a monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio from Tuesday.

“It’s a great opportunity to host my own radio show on Apple Music 1. We are always looking to catalyse important conversations on the music coming out of Africa, on the people, and the culture. This is a huge platform to further promote Afrobeats to the world. I’m very excited about the possibilities and I can’t wait to show you all what we have planned,” Don Jazzy said.

Don Jazzy Radio will offer the best of what’s next, what’s new and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and Pick of The Week, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centred experiences.

In Episode 1 titled “Afrobeats 101”, Don Jazzy alongside his co-host, Mavin’s DJ Big N, will talk about the origins of Afrobeats, his entry into the space, the individuals who moved the needle, and he will answer one request from an Afrobeats-loving alien. Episode 1 will also feature much-loved Afrobeats tracks from Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, P-Square, Tiwa Savage and more!

Don Jazzy Radio is available monthly on Apple Music from Tuesday, May 31.