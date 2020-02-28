DON SIMON Supports Accra Great Olympics

The wonder club of Ghana Accra great Olympics received today 2400 cans of Don Simon tropical fruit juice worth of ghc 10,000 from Marina Distribution at their training grounds Mcdan La Town Park.

Receiving the products were; the communication director Mr. Emmanuel saint osei along with financial director Mr. Samuel Wellington, operations director Nii Laryea and Agosula women president Mrs. Nafisa Fattal, Head Coach Mr. Annor Walker, technical and playing body.

The communication director Mr. Emmanuel saint osei thanked the donors for their generous gesture and assured them of a continued collaboration with the wonder club to accomplish both goals.

He added that the wonder club will make sure that their products will be put in good use to the welfare of the playing body and with the high quality and nutrition of the Don Simon Tropical Fruit juice.

On behalf of Marina Distribution and Don Simon; Ms. Leena Owusu along with Micheal Sarpong presented the products of DON simon Tropical fruit juice which is one variant under the Don Simon juice range from Spain.

Ms. Leena commended the wonder club and was glad of the partnership and wished them the best in the ongoing season to inspire the club to greater heights as they continue on their football journey.

She added; we at Don Simon look to connect with people through football as the vice president of Spain-based J.Garcia Carrion producers of Don Simon Multifrutas says “his outfit has plans to tighten the football relationship between Spain and Ghana in the future to see how we can link the Spanish football culture and the Ghanaian culture of football because both countries love football.

Agosula Women President Mrs. Nafisa Fattal thanked the donners for their immense and timely support and assured them of the wonder club commitment for their very generous donation of Don Simon fruit juice products.

A prayer was held after the presentation by the playing body and each player was given a Don Simon non alcoholic communion wine.