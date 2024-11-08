Don’t Allow NDC To Divide You – Napo  

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged the people of Dagbon not to allow the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to cause divisions amongst them due to its discriminating ethnic and religious policies.

He made the call during a courtesy call on the overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari Mahama Gariba II at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi to seek his prayers for peace to prevail during the upcoming elections. Napo remarked that prayer is important due to the current high-stakes in the forthcoming polls.

He expressed concern over potential tensions as the December 7 elections approach.

He shared the NPP’s foundational story which, as he put it, is rooted in unity, established with the support and active involvement of chiefs from the northern, southern, middle, and coastal regions who joined forces to form the United Party (UP), later to become the New Patriotic Party.

The NPP thus, holds a deep respect for the chieftaincy institution, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together with him are dedicated to deepening its rightful place in nation-building.

He emphasised that the NPP is a harmonious blend of individuals united beyond religion and ethnicity, embodying national cohesion and inclusivity. This, is what they present to the Ghanaian people.

He also sought special prayers for the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and all NPP parliamentary candidates, asking for divine favour to help them secure victory.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh said the NPP, on the other hand, has shown itself to be a party that welcomes all Ghanaians regardless of their ethnicity or religion. He supported this assertion by pointing to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s election as Ghana’s first Muslim and Mamprusi leader of a significant political party.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, was confident that Dr. Bawumia would win the election on December 7.

Napo said he will work diligently with Dr. Bawumia to advance Ghanaians’ prosperity and progress.

The Ya Na advised Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the NPP to be honest and truthful in all their dealings.

The Ya Na prayed for him and presented him a smock.

At Gnani in the Yendi Constituency, whose people have long associated with the Elephant, Napo received a warm reception.