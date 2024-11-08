Bawumia Taunts Mahama • With 33-0 Score Jibe

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, insists he is far better than ex-President Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, stressing he should be voted as president on December 7, to lead the country.

According to him, in comparison, if the performances of him (Bawumia) and John Mahama in political office were likened to a football match, he would have scored the NDC presidential candidate by 33-0.

“As Vice President, I have worked assiduously to ensure the introduction of 33 different positive policies to better the lives of the people. Interestingly, John Mahama as Vice President and President couldn’t introduce a single policy to improve the lives of the people.

“I have 33 policies to my credit as Vice President and he (Mahama) has zero policy to his credit, and yet he wants to be voted for as President. If our performances were likened to a football match, I would have scored him 33-0,” he said.

Speaking at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua Constituency as part of his 15-day tour of the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia said he asked ex-President Mahama to show him one policy that he has introduced as President and Vice President to help Ghana, and he (Mahama) couldn’t show any.

Virtually mocking the NDC presidential candidate, Dr. Bawumia stated that frequent power cuts, popularly known as ‘dumsor’ in the local parlance, is the legacy of John Mahama after serving as the Vice President and President.

“John Mahama has no positive record to show as Vice President or President. He has no positive records to show. Is it Dumsor or Nkoko Nketenkete?” Dr. Bawumia stated, attracting wild applause.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the country could not be governed with John Mahama’s style of leadership, stressing that the NDC leader doesn’t deserve to get access to political power again after failing woefully as President and Vice President.

“Do you want a comeback?” he asked John Mahama, amid laughter, and added that “no there is no comeback for John Mahama,” since he cannot lead the country as expected from him.

Dr. Bawumia also entreated the electorates to vote massively for him to lead the country to the Promised Land, saying, “Vote for me for transformation, your roads and other needs will be addressed by me.”

According to Dr. Bawumia, he is the best performing Vice President in Ghana’s history, appealing to the electorates to hand him the steering wheel since has now matured from Vice President to President, to lead the country.

The Chief of Toase, Nana Yim Awere Ababio, in his succinct remarks, admonished Dr. Bawumia to sell his vision and plans to transform the country to Ghanaians devoid of insults and insinuations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi