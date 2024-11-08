Mayeem D/A Primary School Gets 3-Unit Classroom, Furniture

Joseph Louknaan (L), others commissioning the 3-unit classroom block project in Bimbagu

The Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District Assembly in the Northern East Region has constructed a three-unit classroom block at Mayeem D/A Primary School in Bimbagu South as part of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project (SOCO); a collaboration between the World Bank and the government.

This initiative follows a report by DAILY GUIDE highlighting the school’s dire situation.

The new classroom block is equipped with furniture, including a four-seater KVIP and a two-bay urinal.

Previously, DAILY GUIDE reported that pupils at Mayeem D/A Primary School faced the risk of dropping out due to the collapse of their classroom block. A rainstorm had destroyed the school’s dilapidated structure, which was built with mud and posed a danger to students. As a result, many pupils were forced to stay home due to the lack of adequate classrooms for teaching and learning.

During a visit to the school, DAILY GUIDE observed pupils sitting under trees, exposed to the scorching sun, as they had no classrooms. The collapse of the classroom block had halted all teaching and learning activities, leaving the school without a proper structure to accommodate students.

Established in 1992 as a community school, Mayeem D/A Primary had not undergone any renovations since its inception. It lacked basic materials and infrastructure necessary to support effective teaching and learning. The school serves over 300 students from Kindergarten to Primary 6, many of whom had to sit on the floor or on blocks under trees for their lessons.

Some pupils expressed their frustrations to DAILY GUIDE, appealing for government assistance. The school is crucial for about five communities in the area, providing access to education for local children.

In response to their pleas, the government awarded a contract for the construction of the new classroom block.

At the commissioning ceremony, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri, Joseph Louknaan, emphasised that providing quality basic education is a key mandate of the government, particularly the District Assembly.

He noted that the people of Bimbagu had previously boycotted the 2020 general election due to inadequate educational infrastructure, water, and electricity in their community.

“Today, we have completed the three-unit classroom block to enhance teaching and learning. As the DCE of Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District Assembly, I have overseen the construction of 10 boreholes in the past three years to provide potable water. Rural electrification is currently underway under the Self Help Electrification Program (SHEP), and road construction is also in progress through the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP),” he said.

The DCE acknowledged that while the educational situation in the district is improving, challenges remain, including the need for more classrooms, better water, sanitation, hygiene in schools, and improved teacher-pupil ratios due to a limited number of teachers.

He urged teachers and parents to take good care of the newly constructed school block and furniture, encouraging them to develop and implement a maintenance plan for the facilities.

Mr. Louknaan commended DAILY GUIDE for bringing the Mayeem school’s situation to the assembly’s attention and encouraged continued media involvement, stating, “We are in this together, and management took their story seriously, resulting in visible improvements.”

The Headteacher of Mayeem D/A Primary School, Mr. Laar Laari Jacob, expressed his excitement about the new classroom block, stating that it would significantly enhance teaching and learning in the community.

“This project will increase enrollment, and our children will finally have access to quality education. No pupil will have to sit on the bare floor anymore, as we now have furniture and a new classroom block,” Mr. Jacob said.

Chief Ubor Sigom, Daniel Tibila of the Bimbagu Traditional Area, thanked the district assembly for the classroom block and requested a bungalow for teachers who travel from afar to teach at the school.

Furniture Deficit

In the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District, approximately 10,589 pupils are enrolled in various primary schools, with 6,307 (59.6%) lacking access to furniture. This situation has forced many students to study on bare floors. At the kindergarten level, there are about 3,804 pupils without furniture out of a total enrollment of 3,993 in the district.

Ghana is committed to the Sustainable Development Goal 4, which calls for inclusive and equitable and quality education, and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

FROM Eric Kombat