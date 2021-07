The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged various heads of Senior High Schools in the country not to allow any student to go home for the mid-semester break.

According to GES in a press statement dated 19 th July and signed by the Deputy Director-General, Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, the mid-semester break should be observed in school with no academic activity due to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke