Don’t Approve Newly Nominated Ministers – NDC Directs MPs

Fifi Kwetey

National Executive of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked its Minority Caucus in Parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees.

According to the party, it in line with calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government to reflect the current economic challenges.

In a statement signed by General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey NDC was of the view that the moves falls in line with the party long concern about the large size of the current government.

He indicated that the party shares the views of most Ghanaians, including Civil Society, that the size of government must be reduced as a result of the current economic mess.

“Despite numerous appeals, President Akufo-Addo has quite characteristically, remained adamant and tone deaf.”

“The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reducing the needless drain on scarce public resources,” the statement read in parts.

NDC mentioned further that “Our directive to the minority in parliament, we believe strongly aligns with the genuine sentiments of most Ghanaians. Enough is enough,” the statement said.

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Kobina Tahir Hammond as Trade and Industry Minister, Bryan Acheampong, Food and Agriculture Minister; and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister.

The others are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance; and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

Meanwhile, the Appointment Commitment of Parliament is expected on Monday, February 20, hold public hearing ahead for the vetting of the nominees.

By Vincent Kubi