Don’t Believe Everything On Social Media- Michy

Actress, Michelle Diamond who is popularly known as Michy has once again explained why she recently faked a ‘pregnancy’ on her birthday.

According to her, it was to teach the Ghanaian youth not to believe everything they see on social media.

She was, therefore, thankful she didn’t end up inside Ankaful prisons where her ex-lover Shatta Wale was kept several months ago for faking gun attacks on him.

“I was feeling mischievous over my birthday. When you guys get me, you deal with me very well. So, I was like let me play with you all just a little bit. The main lesson from that, for others, especially young ladies and men, was to not believe everything on social media, including comparing your lives to people you watch on social media. If I could fake that, everybody could fake their lives” she said on UTV.

Michy was a sit-in host on UTV’s United Showbiz programme on Saturday. She was joined by A-Plus, Mr Logic, Bulldog, Anthony Woode and Yvonne Nelson to talk about various issues in the entertainment industry.

She described her fake pregnancy as “a harmless prank that didn’t take me to Ankaful, we thank God for that.”