DGN Rolls Out ‘Love Right’ Soon

Augustine Adu-Gyamfi and Ama Serwah

One of Ghana’s leading free-to-air television channels, DGN, will roll out a new television reality show dubbed ‘Love Right’ to entertain its cherished viewers.

Produced by Ayerkie Narnor, a producer and a creative director who produced the award-winning reality show ‘Date Rush’ on TV3, ‘Love Right’ is a well carved reality show centred on couples.

It is a couple game show designed to promote healthy relationships among couples of varied age groups.

During the show, couples who will have the opportunity to be on the show will compete in various games and tasks, as well as share their success stories, challenges and what has kept them together.

The structure of the game is for couples to play and compete with other couples to win and grow their cash prize. Each episode will have two (2) couples on stage.

The show, to be hosted by Augustine Adu-Gyamfi and Ama Serwah, will also be used to educate viewers about healthy and lasting relationships.

According to the producers, the objective of the show, which is going to be one of the best TV shows to be produced in Africa, is to encourage positive and healthy relationships among couples.

The show is a new concept from DGN, and is expected to entertain families.

‘Love Right’ is all about the fun and education in healthy relationships, and will feature situations that the viewers can identify with.

Are you ready for the first couple reality show in Ghana? Tell a friend to tell a friend that ‘Love Right’ will be aired soon on DGN.

BY George Clifford Owusu