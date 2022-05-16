‘I’m Disappointed I Did Not Win Award’

King Promise

Afrobeat artiste, Gregory Nii Bortey Newman, better known as King Promise, has said he was disappointed over his inability to pick an award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held on May 7.

“I won’t lie,” he told Caroline Sampson on Asaase Radio, “I’m very disappointed I didn’t get an award on Saturday.”

However, he said he felt fulfilled performing at the VGMA that night.

“Being on stage and performing for fans is the most special thing for me. I have no beef with them, that’s why I performed at the event, if it were some other artiste, he/she might not have performed.

“Honestly, I don’t know what the problem is. I don’t know why I haven’t been receiving awards after nominations on VGMA. I don’t know if it’s because I don’t know anybody on the board,” King Promise said.

“We are trying to push Ghana music to the world, but you come back home and you are not supported,” he added.

King Promise, who shot his way into the limelight a few years ago, has grown to become a reliable artiste, gaining prominence over some of the existing artistes.

He considers himself a versatile artiste whose talent works well in different genres including hip-hop, afrobeats, R&B and highlife.

King Promise has worked with a number of artistes such as UK-based Fuse ODG, Scientific, J-Town, Pappy Kojo, Adina, Kuami Eugene and KiDi.