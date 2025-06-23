Don’t Come To Zongos – Group To Stephen Amoah

Stephen Amoah

A Zongo group has asked the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Stephen Amoah, not to campaign in any Zongo community.

The warning was contained in a release from the Zongo Youth Movement (ZYM) and signed by their Chairman, Alhaji Adams Peacemaker and Abdullahi Ali, PRO.

“We are shocked and disappointed by a recent comment made by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s team member Dr. Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, suggesting that Ghanaians voted against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections due to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Islamic faith, and that Ghanaians hardly vote for Muslims.

“We find this comment not only divisive but also unfortunate. We condemn this comment in its entirety and call on all party members, delegates and Ghanaians to reject such divisive rhetoric, as it does not represent the core values and ethics of the New Patriotic Party,” the release stated.

Historically, the NPP has presented presidential candidates to Ghanaians based on their proven track records of integrity, temperament, hard work, leadership skills, and unquestionable service to the nation, rather than their faith or religion, the ZYM stressed.

Continuing, the statement pointed that there is no basis to support Dr. Amoah’s negative comments, adding “in fact, during the Fourth Republic, the NPP has had a Muslim Vice President on two occasions when the party was in government, and Ghanaians voted massively for the party both times. This contradicts Dr. Amoah’s claim that Ghanaians are anti-Muslim.”

The group called on Dr. Amoah to refrain from making such negative comments about people’s religion, explaining that “Muslims and Christians have co-existed in love and harmony, and politics has never divided Ghanaians on religious lines. We call on all party supporters to focus on issue-based campaigning with civility, rather than resorting to comments that could undermine the core values and ethics we have built as a party over the years.

“We therefore warn Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and his team not to enter any Mosque, Muslim or Zongo Community with his campaign. He should stay away from all Muslim or Zongo activities and do his campaign elsewhere.

“We are by this release, calling on all Muslims and Zongo communities to refuse him entry into any Mosque, social gatherings or get anywhere closer to any forms of Muslim/Zongo activities with his campaign.”

To Kennedy Agyapong, they demanded an unreserved apology for what they described as an unsavory comment from his team member, and must well instruct Dr. Stephen Amoah to also unequivocally apologise without any strings attached.