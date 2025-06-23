We’re Not Recruiting – GIS Cautions Public

CG Samuel Amadu Basintale

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has advised the public to disregard news circulating on social media regarding recruitment into the Service.

“Management wishes to categorically state that the Service is currently not undertaking any recruitment exercise.

“The public is hereby reminded that all official announcements concerning recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service is published exclusively in the national newspapers and NOT on social media platforms,” a release from GIS disclosed.

The release added that “until such an official announcement is made through the above-mentioned newspapers, the public is STRONGLY ADVISED to treat all recruitment claims with caution. Official announcement for future recruitments will also set out specific details about the process. The public is encouraged to strictly follow such official processes, in order to avoid being defrauded by scammers who also take advantage of such announcements.”

Continuing, the release stated that “the Service is aware of the increasing number of fake pages and impersonators on social media, who exploit images and videos of the Service and its personnel to mislead unsuspecting members of the public. These acts of impersonation constitute criminal offenses under Ghanaian law, and perpetrators are strongly warned to desist from such acts.

“We urge the general public to disregard all unauthorised promises of recruitment, especially those involving demands for payment in exchange for employment. Such claims are fraudulent and should be reported to the Ghana Police Service or the nearest GIS Office immediately.”