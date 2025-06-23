160 Students Get Gold Fields’ Scholarship

A cross section of the beneficiaries

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has admitted that government cannot single-handedly manage the cost of providing and delivering quality and equitable education for the youth.

He has, therefore, commended Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for investing over $15 million in supporting education of over 2,736 students in Tarkwa and Damang communities since 2002.

This came to light during a ceremony organised by the Foundation to award scholarships to 160 tertiary students from the operational areas of Gold Fields Ghana Limited in Tarkwa and Damang.

The beneficiaries were mainly brilliant but financially disadvantaged students.

In an address read on his behalf, the minister noted that the scholarship awards have opened opportunities for the recipients to pursue knowledge, develop relevant skills and carve a career path for their future.

He mentioned that private sector investment in various educational resources, services and infrastructure helps to improve quality of education and development of human capital.

The minister said government continues to introduce funding models that will enhance access to quality education.

“It is in this light that government has launched the ‘No Fees Stress’ policy through which level 100 students at tertiary institutions are exempted from paying admission fees,” he added.

He said, “As at the close of day on June 17 this year, a total of 129,053 students had accessed the ‘No-Fees-Stress Application portal with 107,429 completing their applications.”

Regional Manager, Sustainable Development and Community Relations of Gold Fields, Robert Siaw disclosed that 52 per cent of the beneficiaries were females and 48 per cent males.

“Our expectations are high and we will monitor the progress and well-being of the beneficiaries even after they graduate,” he stressed.

Executive Secretary of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu, said the Foundation has increased the annual scholarship package from GH¢8,000 to GH¢9,000 per academic year.

“We have also added a stipend of GH¢1,000 to better meet the needs of the students,” he added.

He urged the beneficiaries to stay off other funding schemes so more needy students can benefit.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa